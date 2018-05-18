Food bank’s new base is located at hospital site

A chance conversation led to Wansbeck Valley Food Bank moving to a new central distribution warehouse and administration centre just north of Morpeth.

Its main base is now a former mortuary located just north of Morpeth, within the site of Northgate Hospital.

Eleanor Anderson and project manager Linda Fugill in the new premises. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The charity organises donations of non-perishable food, as well as tea and coffee, into parcels that are issued to people in financial hardship in the Morpeth, Pegswood, Lynemouth, Ashington and Newbiggin areas.

These people are referred to the food bank by professional organisations and individuals.

Project manager Linda Fugill said: “We felt we were outgrowing the space we had previously and the move to the new base came about following a chance conversation with someone I know who works for Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Northgate Hospital.

“He said there could be something for us and when we saw the building, it was the ideal space for us.

Eleanor Anderson and project manager Linda Fugill in the new premises. Picture by Jane Coltman.

“It took a few months to get everything ready and things have gone well since we started operating from here at the end of April.”

The public is welcome to attend the official opening on June 18, from 4pm to 6pm.

There are food bank drop-off points in place at the Town Hall and Morrisons in Morpeth and Co-op in Pegswood.

Throughout the past year, Wansbeck Valley Food Bank has been able to supply something in excess of 13,000 day’s-worth of food to local residents.

Wansbeck Valley Food Banks new central distribution warehouse and administration centre is located in this building at the Northgate Hospital site. Picture by Jane Coltman.

If you would like to volunteer for the charity, email wansbeckvalleyfoodbank@gmail.com for more information.