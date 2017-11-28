Food, drink and music to celebrate 25th anniversary

A Morpeth barbers’ network of friends provided some tasty treats on Saturday as it celebrated 25 years in business.

And 2017 has seen a big change for owner Katie Broadhead as she moved to France with her family in March and is in the process of opening up a barbers in the village where she now lives.

But this has not affected the Phoenix Barbers shops in Morpeth and Amble because they are run by experienced teams.

Katie served her apprenticeship at the former Headlinz barbers in Morpeth and then spent a year at Harkers in Newcastle.

The business started in November 1987 at New Phoenix Yard off Bridge Street – where it has remained ever since – with a £5,000 loan from the Prince’s Trust and within three years it had expanded with a service in Amble.

She has built up a loyal customer base in both towns and is hopeful that the shops will continue to do well.

At the Morpeth barbers on Saturday, bacon sandwiches and hot drinks were provided for the early morning arrivals by Anderson‘s Sandwich and Coffee Co in Newgate Street.

As the party continued into the afternoon, there was live music and those who attended enjoyed it with some food supplied by Morpeth Tandoori and ale provided by The Office pub near Telford Bridge.

Katie said: “I wanted to open a business in Morpeth because I enjoyed working in the town and quite a few of the guys who went to Headlinz during my six years there said they would come along.

“Good premises were found and the Prince’s Trust loan was vital. I was able to pay it back over a period of six to 12 months without any interest and its North East staff gave me and others starting out free help and advice.

“It’s like a little community at both shops. We’re so lucky to have such loyal and supportive customers and many friendships have developed.

“Moving to France and opening up a barbers there is an exciting new adventure.

“But I wouldn’t have been able to do this without our superb and loyal staff, led by Maria Bent who joined Phoenix Barbers 23 years ago and runs the business operation.

“I’ll still be coming over to Northumberland from time to time to go through the books and catch up with the teams in Morpeth and Amble.”