FOOTFALL: Positive signs for business

A lot is written in the media about how stressful life is now, with a range of issues being highlighted, from the impact of cyber bullying on the young to the impact of loneliness on the not so young.

Years ago it was more straightforward to rely on your family for support in difficult times.

Now people often consider their mobile phone as their best friend, which creates problems as texting someone isn’t the same as talking to someone.

Stress can affect anyone, leaving people feeling isolated and uncomfortable about talking about their problems.

The help and support needs to be out there in ways people can access now, not how they might have done 40 years ago, so that people can ask for and receive the help they need.

Kim, John, Ian and the multitude of people who contributed to make the Golden Gathering a success deserve our thanks.

I’m sure the Border Directors will have had a good night at their recent gig in Morpeth.

By now Kim will be thinking of things to do at the 2018 Gathering.

As the battle for sponsorship and funding never eases up, she has to come up with fresh ideas to appeal to backers, while still retaining the essence of what people always expect at the Morpeth Gathering, i.e a clear respect of traditional local culture.

Roll on the next 25 years for the Gathering.

As to who the Gadgie will be then, who can say?

Given the increased footfall in the town on the Thursday and Friday of the Coca Cola Christmas truck event, it will have been a success, with the income generated outweighing any staging costs.

It was good to see our Morpeth civic leaders in attendance at the festive event.

Hopefully, a busy Morpeth on a Thursday evening will have given an illustration as to how we want the town to be in 2018 when the new restaurant in the former Smail’s building at one end of Morpeth will have opened, and the new café in the former Appleby’s book shop at the other will also have opened.

This will hopefully lead to high footfall in the town and busy car parks.

However, this will lead to another local debate, namely how to create more car parking space in the town if the night time economy expands and a new hotel was to come to the town.

Cynics could be negative about one-off events, given that the traditional week-long Boys’ Brigade sale in November has ended.

