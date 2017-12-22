FOOTPATH: More use could be encouraged

Considering the regularity that the stretch of road in Dark Lane from the junction with Stanley Terrace and the entrance to Tommy’s Field allotments has been dug up, there was enough opportunities for ground to be cleared.

This could have been done along the back of Next to Home Bargains, and to the junction with Dacre Street, then, through partnership work encouraged by the local authority, landscaping improvements could be enabled to make more of a feature of the road.

It’s not purely about saying to companies, you will be charged for inconvenience if they have to complete some infrastructure work. Surely more communication between concerned parties could bring beneficial results.

The local council always employed people who had skills in resolving problems face-to-face with people, long before the coming of emails and texts.

I was intrigued to read of the county council’s legal interest in confirming that there is a footpath running along the south side of the Wansbeck linking Middle Greens, going under the Telford Bridge, and coming out just opposite Trevor Jackson’s barbers.

Access to the route has been restricted from time to time, which will have affected the numbers using it.

But with the inevitable traffic build-up to come at the McCarthy and Stone entrance to Middle Greens people could be given more encouragement to use the route, for example with sensitive planting of appropriate flowers and bushes to show progress, in line with future floral competition entries by Morpeth.

By choice, I have never banked online and in an average year I’ve visited a local branch of a bank to conduct business with staff there a handful of times. I rely on cash points to provide me with the money and information I require.

Despite the encouragement to bank online and the reduction in the number of local bank branches, I remain stuck in my ways.

Living in Morpeth and being a bus user, there are a range of potential cash machines to use, but it must be challenging living in areas with limited provision as the days of relying on a local post office, for example, have gone for many.

The importance of having access to available money to buy shopping may seem like common sense, but if you live where you need to travel to a cash point, it will affect your shopping/spending patterns, which isn’t good for the businesses in our area.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth