Former town Mayor becomes chamber of trade chairman

At its annual general meeting, the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade elected a new management team for 2018.

Coming in as the new chairman is Ken Brown, former town councillor and former Mayor of Morpeth, who has been vice chairman for the last 12 months.

Ken has a project management business in the town.

The new vice chairman is Sarah Sabin, director at Morpeth-based Seymour Architecture. Lee Richardson, director at Coast Technology, is to continue as deputy vice chairman and Geoff Proudlock was again elected as honorary president.

George Williams has been chairman or vice chairman of the Chamber for seven of the last eight years and Ken said: “The Chamber owes George a huge debt of gratitude.

“When you work closely with him as I have done in the last 12 months, you begin to realise just how much effort he has put in behind the scenes – it’s not just about chairing meetings.

“I know that he’ll be around when I need him, or his advice, or his action and he will continue to do that without hesitation for the benefit of our town.

“I’m also really looking forward to working with Sarah and Lee to bring forward some innovative thinking for the future of the Chamber.”

He added that it is the Chamber’s 150th anniversary this year and tales of the achievements over the years will be published in due course.

However, there is a clear eye on the future with a proposed new digital marketing platform for members and a number of potential new events to consider that will help boost the local economy.

The new management team of the Chamber of Trade is also looking forward to working closely with partners such as Morpeth Town Council, Sanderson Arcade, Heighley Gate Garden Centre, Northumberland County Council and any other traders in Morpeth who would like to be involved in developing the local economy in the town.