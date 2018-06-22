Foundation works set to start at housing scheme

Work has started on site for a new luxury housing scheme to the north of Morpeth town centre.

The former training grounds of the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) at Fulbeck Grange will be transformed after planning permission was granted for the Duchy Homes development.

Currently derelict after being deemed no longer fit for purpose by the NEAS, Duchy Homes will regenerate the four-acre site with 13 five-bedroom homes whilst retaining and enhancing the existing two acres of mature woodland and the historic woodland walk.

Work is under way at the location, with roads and sewers going in ahead of the foundations beginning this summer.

Sales are anticipated to open at the end of the year.

A Duchy Homes spokesman said: “With a reputation for the highest standards in house building, recognised by a repeated triumph year-on-year in the industry-acclaimed NHBC Awards, buyers can expect only the best luxury homes with premium build-quality, luxury fittings and thoughtfully-designed interiors.

“A choice of four styles of executive five-bedroom homes will be offered, each presenting sophisticated exterior styling with charm and character to enhance the picturesque setting.”

For more information about the development, go to www.duchyhomes.co.uk/morpeth