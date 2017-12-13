Search

Fresh funding support for organisations from council

Pegswood Parish Council has allocated its grants and subsidies for 2018/19.

In terms of grants, a community end of First World War, first set of women given the vote and Northumberland WI centenary project will receive a maximum of £2,200 when details are confirmed.

Friends of Pegswood Community Woods was awarded £1,350. This will go towards its 2018 heritage event.

A Pegswood Primary School project has been given £3,000, with caveats that the grant be spent on play equipment only and the balance of project costs is secured.

The subsidy for the Pegswood with Bothal WI group is £800 for two years, with a review for year three.

The other subsidies were as follows: Pegswood Community Hub, £1,000 for one year, review for year two; Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, £800 for two years, review for year three; Beekeepers’ Association, £1,000 for one year, review for year two; 4th Morpeth Scout Group, £825 for two years, review for year three.