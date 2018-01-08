Fresh quit appeal to region’s smokers

New figures have revealed the shocking toll smoking causes on health and the NHS, with 104 patients admitted every day and more than 38,000 a year to North East hospitals as a result of smoking-related illnesses.

It comes as Public Health England releases a new television advert highlighting the dangers of tar in cigarettes.

The latest campaign shows how poisons from tar in cigarettes enter the bloodstream, spreading to every part of the body within seconds and causing damage to all major organs.

Smoking has killed more than 16,000 people in the North East over the last three years and Fresh, the regional programme for tobacco control, is urging the area’s 390,000 smokers to try quitting or give it another try this new year.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said: “People are often shocked when they find out the poisons that go into the bloodstream when you light a cigarette.

“The good news is that no matter how long you’ve smoked, quitting at any age reduces your chances of developing cancer, heart and lung disease, as well as other serious smoking related illnesses.”

She added: “No matter how many times you have tried to quit, it is always worth trying again and make this time the one you quit for good.”

For more details about its work and information to help stop smoking, call 0191 3337140 or email info@freshne.com