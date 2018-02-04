Fun events for budding young gardeners

A host of activities are being held to help children get creative during February half-term.

Wyevale Garden Centre at Heighley Gate, near Morpeth, is launching a series of activities for budding young gardeners from February 12 to 16.

Children aged three to eight can grow their own garden features, build bird houses and terrariums, and plant their own mini gardens during a 20-minute session, which cost £2.50.

All events also include a free activity sheet to take home or complete in the centre.

Visit www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/events