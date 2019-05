Contact Mental Health would like to say a huge thank-you to those friends, family and members of the community for supporting our fund-raiser at Prima Piano.

It was a great night, with good food, great entertainment and lots of good fellowship.

We made a profit of £2,000, which was absolutely amazing.

A special thank-you to the staff at Prima Piano and Cynthia Livesey and Andrew Tebbutt for their help in all this.

Rhona Dunn

Morpeth