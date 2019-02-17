Fund-raiser is a big draw for good causes

Morpeth Lions Club

The Lions Club of Morpeth has distributed £4,728 to 35 local organisations that had taken part in its Dickens of a Draw.

The draw enables charities and clubs to raise much needed funds, with the Lions arranging the prizes and paying for the 12,000 books of tickets.

It is estimated that more than £100,000 has been distributed over the past 26 years.

The club thanks those who kindly donated prizes as without their support it would not be possible to raise the funds. Lion Mike Nicholson, who has organised the project for the last few years, is also thanked.

Some of the schools involved intend to use the funds to improve outdoor equipment, buy books and help with trips. In the case of Cleaswell Hill, they will help towards its hydrotherapy pool project.

MS Research & Relief Fund will use the money towards its North Seaton project, while Morpeth Art Group and the Pantomime Society will be buying materials.

Any organisation wishing to participate in the 2019 draw, which starts in September, should contact Mike Nicholson on 07836 582825.