Fund-raisers put best feet forward

Entries are now open for a popular children’s run.

More than 8,000 people took part in the Children’s Cancer Run, organised by North of England Children’s Cancer Research (NECCR), last year, helping to raise millions of pounds for research.

This year’s race, which will be the 36th, will take place on Sunday, May 20, at Newcastle Racecourse.

The run offers five-mile, three-mile and ‘mini-mile’ cross-country tracks.

The Children’s Cancer Run is offering early bird entry rates up until Saturday, March 31. Participants can enter as a single runner, a team, as a family or with their school.

To enter, or for more details about the event, visit www.childrenscancerrun.co.uk

For more on NECCR visit www.facebook.com/ChildrensCancerResearch

Chris Peacock, Chairman of the NECCR, said: “As a childhood cancer survivor myself, research into children’s cancer is vitally important to me.

“The NECCR was set up in 1979 by a group of parents who had mostly lost their children to cancer and since that time we’ve raised over £30million for research in Newcastle.

“Childhood cancer is still the leading cause of non-accidental death in children in the UK, and in the North East alone over 100 children are diagnosed with cancer each year.

“We try to fund research here in the region to put a stop to this deadly disease and every penny raised through the Children’s Cancer Run goes directly to supporting the development of new therapies and less toxic treatments for children with cancer.”