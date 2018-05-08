Fund-raising drive for the future upkeep of floral clock continues

Dozens of people donned their golfing gear and played a round in aid of one of Morpeth’s most famous timepieces.

The Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock held their latest fund-raising event at Morpeth Golf Club – 88 players, making up 22 teams, teed off in a Texas Scramble format at 9am.

Two of the players that took part in the fund-raising golf day.

After a light shower, the weather brightened up and the competitors completed the course and returned to the club four hours later to have lunch, buy raffle tickets and take part in a silent auction.

The winners were the Boxwood Tap team, their score was 58.4. The Bandits with Duncan Campbell came second with a score of 60.1 and in third were Sooty’s Psychedelic Glove Puppets after scoring 60.7. The total amount raised was £2,300.

Nearest the pin was sponsored by PCM Asset Management and won by Peter Dawson from the Durham Boys’ team.

Coun Alison Byard, Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock committee member, said: “We would like to thank Morpeth Golf Club, all those friends and supporters who attended the golf day, the businesses that sponsored a hole and especially Louise Greenhaugh for working so hard to organise the event – assisted by her husband Paul, brother Marcus Hopper and friend Alison Bilclough.”

One of the teams that took part in the event organised by the Friends of Morpeth's Floral Clock.

Friends of Morpeth's Floral Clock committee members Barbara Ross, right, and Coun Alison Byard.