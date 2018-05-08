Fund-raising drive for the future upkeep of floral clock continues

Dozens of people donned their golfing gear and played a round in aid of one of Morpeth’s most famous timepieces.
The Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock held their latest fund-raising event at Morpeth Golf Club – 88 players, making up 22 teams, teed off in a Texas Scramble format at 9am.
After a light shower, the weather brightened up and the competitors completed the course and returned to the club four hours later to have lunch, buy raffle tickets and take part in a silent auction.
The winners were the Boxwood Tap team, their score was 58.4. The Bandits with Duncan Campbell came second with a score of 60.1 and in third were Sooty’s Psychedelic Glove Puppets after scoring 60.7. The total amount raised was £2,300.
Nearest the pin was sponsored by PCM Asset Management and won by Peter Dawson from the Durham Boys’ team.
Coun Alison Byard, Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock committee member, said: “We would like to thank Morpeth Golf Club, all those friends and supporters who attended the golf day, the businesses that sponsored a hole and especially Louise Greenhaugh for working so hard to organise the event – assisted by her husband Paul, brother Marcus Hopper and friend Alison Bilclough.”