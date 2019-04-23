Fund-raising event goes swimmingly

Lions Club

Nineteen teams participated in LionSwim 2019 at the Riverside Leisure Centre in aid of the Lions Club of Morpeth and their own organisations.

Over five hours they collectively swam over 47km, which would get you across the English Channel and half-way back.

The event was again organised by Les Brindley. Ages ranged from seven to 75, but the 2017 record for lengths swum remains.

The Mayor’s team was graced by himself and the Mayoress, but not as swimmers. They were raising funds for MIND.

There will be a presentation of funds raised and trophies for the team with most sponsorship and for swimming most lengths, and a third trophy awarded to the junior team that swam most lengths.

Les said: “I wish to thank and congratulate all the swimmers for their efforts. This is a very happy event and will hopefully lead to valuable funds being raised by the organisations involved.”

He added: “My thanks go also to Morpeth’s Riverside Leisure Centre for its invaluable assistance, to local businesses who kindly sponsor the event programme, and to my fellow Lions for ensuring the event runs smoothly.”