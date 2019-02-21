Fund-raising training is going swimmingly

Lions Club of Morpeth

It’s that time of the year again when friends and organisations start practising for Morpeth Lions Club’s annual fund-raising LionSwim.

Last year's LionSwim taking place at Morpeth's Riverside Leisure Centre.

This year’s event takes place at the Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth, on Saturday, March 9.

Teams of varying degrees of expertise will each have a lane of the swimming pool to themselves for a total of 55 minutes.

During this time, they aim to swim as many lengths of the pool as they can comfortably manage.

The payback is the amount of sponsorship they can raise for the charity or organisation they represent.

This year the club has decided to increase to 75 per cent of what is raised going to the organisations taking part, with the remaining quarter going to the Lions Club of Morpeth. This will be used to pay for the event, with hopefully some left over to assist local needs in the community.

This event has been popular since it started in 1992 and has raised many thousands of pounds for those participating.

Most of the teams taking part participate on a regular basis.

However, there is still time for new teams to register their interest in the fund-raising event.

This can be done by contacting organiser Les Brindley on 01670 511040. Alternatively, they can get in touch by email to brindleyleslie@yahoo.co.uk