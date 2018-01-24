Fund will help groups to grow in community

A fund is aiming to help communities shed their inhibitions and establish projects for residents.

The Royal Voluntary Service is encouraging applications for the latest round of the Sheds Grant Fund to support the set-up of community Shed spaces, as well as already established Shed projects.

Sheds are community workshop spaces where people take part in practical skills, such as woodworking or electronics, with one of its main aims to tackle social isolation in older men.

Now in its third year, the Sheds Grant Fund, established by Royal Voluntary Service and supported by the Asda Foundation, provides sums from £250 to £1,000 to people who are interested in starting their own community shed or want help with running costs for existing projects.

For more information, guidance notes or to download an application form visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/sheds