Funding available to help groups and charities

Funds are available to help Northumberland organisations energise their plans to improve their facilities and activities for members of the public.

The deadline is approaching for charities and community groups to apply for up to £2,000.

E.ON says organisations only have until Monday, January 29, to apply for a grant through its Energising Communities Fund.

To be eligible, organisations must submit a request for activities that help bring about a reduction in their own energy use, help generate energy from a renewable source, or provide energy efficiency advice for local people.

Groups can apply for funding of up to £2,000, which may cover the full or partial cost of energy-related improvements and activities.

Suzanne Doxey, Community Relations Manager at E.ON, said: “Since launching our fund in 2013, we’ve distributed over £140,000 to fund energy-related projects at almost 85 community groups nationwide.

“We’ve loved hearing about the benefits the groups and their wider communities have experienced as a result of the funding, from lower energy bills and increased efficiency to educating the local community and providing them with energy-saving resources.

“We’re hoping that more Northumberland community groups and charities will take up this opportunity to apply for funding as we look forward to reviewing all the applications received and supporting more local initiatives with the fund.”

For more information on the E.ON Energising Communities Fund and to access the application form, please visit www.eonenergy.com/community