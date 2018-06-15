Funding for club, church and council

Projects in Ulgham and Ellington are among those to receive funding from a new grants programme.

Following the installation of two neighbouring windfarms near Widdrington, the Ventient Sisters North Steads Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund was established.

It is managed by the Community Foundation Tyne and Wear and Northumberland on behalf of Ventient Energy and a panel made up of members of local communities recommend the grant awards.

Ellington Juniors Football Club – which is in the process of developing a large-scale facility including four football pitches, a clubhouse and a 3G multi-use games area – received £16,704 to pay for the connection and installation of water, electricity and waste drainage to the clubhouse.

Ulgham Parish Council was awarded £8,000 to carry out necessary repair and restoration work to the war memorial in the village.

And St John the Baptist Church in Ulgham was given £6,661 to support the re-pointing of its external and internal areas with lime mortar to protect the church from dampness and external water ingress in line with its Grade II-listed building status.

There was also a £6,120 grant for Coquet Shorebase Trust in Amble.

Trevor Dunn, Ellington Juniors Football Club coach, said: “We are very grateful to Ventient Energy and the Community Foundation, which are enabling us to undertake the necessary works required to ensure that our clubhouse has running water, electricity and waste drainage.”

Ricardo Rocha, asset manager at Ventient Energy, said: “After listening to local interests, we set up a grants programme with the Community Foundation and it’s great to make our first set of awards.

“We want groups to make a difference to a lot of local people and the funding will go to important projects such as the one at Ellington Juniors, which is doing fantastic work and has a brilliant opportunity to develop land in Ellington.”

The fund will re-open for applications from July 3 until August 20. For more information, visit www.communityfoundation.org.uk/apply or call Pete Barrett on 0191 2220945.