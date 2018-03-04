Funding to carry out specific youth work

Ponteland Town Council has provided some funding for Northumberland County Council’s Youth Service to carry out specific outreach work in the area.

Following discussions about the best ways to proceed after incidents of vandalism in Ponteland last year, town councillors approved a recommendation for youth workers to operate on Friday and Saturday evenings on a trial basis for one month at a recent meeting.

A report will be submitted to the town council about this activity and members agreed that if it was found to be useful, they will consider agreeing additional periods of outreach work in Ponteland on weekend evenings at a future meeting.

At the same meeting, the councillors approved the annual grant application from Darras Hall Estate Committee for £600 towards the upkeep of the bridle path.