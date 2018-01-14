Funds for hall, organisation and festival

Members of Ponteland Town Council recently agreed to award Dalton Village Hall a grant for £1,500 to help towards running costs.

Its other grants, approved at the same meeting, included £250 each to the 2018 Ponteland Beer Festival and Sport Tynedale.

The festival has got bigger every year since it started in 2014 and last year, it was held over three days for the first time.

As well as the range of drinks available, there was live music and rugby games for those who came along to enjoy.

The total attendance was a record 3,200 and the new gin bar feature was well-received.