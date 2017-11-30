Funds for project to heat homes in region

Hundreds of homes across the North East will receive new central heating systems, thanks to a scheme headed by Northumberland County Council.

The local authority is leading a consortium that also includes six other county and borough councils and two social landlords.

The consortium was recently granted £1.7million from the Warm Homes Fund, with another £700,000 expected to be secured, to fit 367 central heating systems in homes across the region.

Installation of the new systems is expected to be complete by the end of November 2018 and remaining funds will be used to provide some energy advice to residents and the wider community.

The county council was chosen as the leader of the consortium after a previous scheme, the Central Heating Fund, delivered 1,470 first-time central heating systems to fuel poor homes throughout the North East.

It is also intending to lead a further bid for funding for a similar project over three years, which will aim to install thousands of new heating systems in homes.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for economic development at the county council, said: “We are very pleased our bid for funding was successful and we will be able to improve the lives of hundreds of people across our region with new central heating systems.

“We are very proud to be leading this consortium thanks to our excellent record of delivering heating to fuel poor homes across the region.

“Once installed, these new systems will provide huge financial and health benefits to the people living in the selected homes.”