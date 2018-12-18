Further funds for charity thanks to friends of Emily

Students at a Morpeth school have raised further funds for a charity in memory of a much-loved classmate who died this summer.

Just two days before she was due to collect her GCSE results, former King Edward VI School pupil Emily Pattison died after a short illness.

Emily Pattison.

A total of £2,400 in donations for The Sick Children’s Trust was raised in September at a Service of Thanksgiving, which took place at St George’s United Reformed Church in Morpeth.

Her friends at school decided that they wanted to do something themselves in her memory of the 16-year-old, a fanatic Newcastle United fan who played for a Morpeth Town Juniors girls’ football team.

The teenagers have since added a further £3,280 to the total.

Emily’s parents, Lorna and Kevin Pattison, were provided with free accommodation run by The Sick Children’s Trust at its Home from Home Scott House, which is located just a few minutes’ walk from the paediatric intensive care unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where the 16-year-old was being treated.

Scott House in Newcastle.

The additional funds for the team at Scott House were raised through a big staff versus students football match organised by Emily’s close friends, a bake sale event, a raffle and a non-uniform day.

KEVI headteacher Clare Savage said: “We have all been touched by the effort the students have put in to the organisation of these events, particularly at a time when Emily’s loss was still so raw for them.

“We’re so proud of the efforts the whole school has gone to in order to get behind these activities for such a vital cause.

“It’s testament to the strength of the school community and helps ensure that Emily will continue to be remembered by students now and into the future.”

Scott House can support up to 19 families a night, 365 days a year, keeping them close to their seriously ill children as they undergo treatment at the Freeman.

Over the last year, the Home from Home has supported more than 400 families.

It has two floors, each with en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen and a rest room. There is also a communal bathroom, meeting room and laundry room.

Speaking after the Service of Thanksgiving, Lorna, herself an adult cardiac nurse at the Freeman Hospital, said: “I can’t begin to tell you how much of a difference Scott House made.

“Because we could stay there, Emily was never alone and always had her family around her, even if she didn’t know it.

“We felt incredibly supported by Scott House, not just by keeping us close to our daughter, but by the staff and other families who also had critically ill children on the ward.

“In our darkest days, there were lighter moments when we could speak about Emily with our family and friends and laugh and cry with them because we had Scott House.

“Within hospitals, there’s not the space to do that which makes a place like Scott House vital in helping to get you through such a horrendous time.”