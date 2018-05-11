Game Champion delight for farm shop at Blagdon

A butchers and bakers in Northumberland has received a top national award.

Blagdon Farm Shop was the winner of the Game Champion accolade at the recent Countryside Alliance Awards ceremony.

The gongs, dubbed the rural Oscars, were presented by Environment Secretary Michael Gove at Westminster.

Regional champions from across the UK and Ireland were invited to attend.

The Game Champion special category was inspired by the growing interest in game meat and created as a way to help support a boost in the game meat market.

The award honours excellence in promoting and marketing game to the general public.

Simon Osbourne from Blagdon Farm Shop said: “We are so pleased to have won this award – it’s for all the guys who pick up or beat, for all the gamekeepers and the guns across Northumberland.

“To be recognised for something so close to our hearts is fantastic.”

The Countryside Alliance Awards aim to celebrate the rural produce, skills, enterprise and heritage of businesses.

Mr Gove said: “The Countryside Alliance does a brilliant job standing up for rural businesses and residents and supporting a working countryside.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed helping to judge its awards and the winners deserve all our congratulations.”