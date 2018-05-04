GATHERING: Rising again to the challenge

Following April’s 51st Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering, the organising committee wishes to express grateful thanks to all the organisations, groups and individuals who provided a wonderful welcome to visitors and contributed in so many ways towards another successful Gathering as the festival of local music and traditions embarked on its second half-century.

Our special thanks go to Morpeth Lions for carrying out the task of the street collection. The amount raised was £530.07, a most welcome amount when so many other charitable organisations are clamouring for the public’s support.

The organisers, a voluntary standing committee of Morpeth Antiquarian Society, have to raise many thousands of pounds in order to run a safe and entertaining festival of 60 events over two dozen town centre venues — quite a challenge when we try to keep events free or at a low cost to encourage audiences and participation across the whole age range.

We have a few items of lost property that are as yet unclaimed — a child’s rucksack left at St James’s Centre, a paperback book left in the Town Hall Ballroom, and a glove left at St George’s Church.

Let’s hope the owners see this and are encouraged to contact us either via our website or by coming to our feedback meeting at 7pm, on Wednesday, May 9, at the Tap and Spile, Manchester Street, Morpeth.

Any comments or suggestions would also be welcome, and everyone is invited to note the date of the 52nd Gathering, which will be from April 26-28, 2019 — as always, the weekend after Easter.

Kim Bibby-Wilson

Chairman, Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering Committee