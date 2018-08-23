GCSE delight for Northumberland College students

Students at Northumberland College are beaming from ear-to-ear about their GCSE grades.

Northumberland College offers GCSE courses across its Ashington, Kirkley Hall and Berwick campuses, which also provides people with the opportunity to retake their initial exams to enable them to continue on their journey towards higher education or employment. The courses include GCSE English Language, Maths, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The College saw 227 students sitting for their GCSE English and 147 students taking the GCSE Maths exams.

Northumberland College GCSE Results – The Highlights:

Overall pass rates for grades 1-9 is 97% with 100% pass rate for adult learners

100% high grade achievement for GCSEs in Science Subjects - a massive success in its first year being taught at the college

GCSE pass rates between 4-9 figures include: Maths being 31% (above the national average for FE colleges) and English being 29% (a 4% improvement on last year’s results)

Vice Principal of Curriculum at Northumberland College, Peter Nangle, said: "I’m very pleased with this year’s GCSE results. It reflects all of the hard work being delivered by our staff and students. It’s particularly pleasing to see the improvements in English, the above national rate results in Maths, and the 100% pass rate in GCSE Science and on our Adult GCSE courses.

“We look forward to welcoming back some of those students onto our Specialist Technical and Higher Education courses in the near future.”

To give an example of how Northumberland College rates on a national stage here are the comparisons for the National High Grade Maths achievement for Further Education in 2017/18 compared with the Northumberland College results in the same subject.

16-18 yrs. = 22.3% (National Rate) compared to 27% for Northumberland College

Adults = 45.7% (National Rate) compared to 48% for Northumberland College

For all ages = 27% (National Rate) compared to 31% for Northumberland College