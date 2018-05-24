Geordie artist’s images for sale at Morpeth auction venue

A collection of six original pictures by the late Scott Dobson is due to go under the hammer at the Northumberland Auction House in Morpeth tomorrow.

Dobson was born in Blyth in 1918, and studied art in Newcastle and Leeds.

He joined the army shortly before the Second World War and served in both France and India. Upon demobilisation, he trained as a teacher, before leaving in the 1960s to follow a career as an artist and author.

Renowned for his particular brand of humour, Dobson became best known for his book Larn Yersel Geordie, upon which much of the BBC’s Geordierama radio programme was based.

Auctioneer Adam Barr said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this small collection of Scott Dobson’s sketches for sale.

“Opportunities to acquire good examples of his work are becoming increasingly rare and these particular ones really capture the spirit of the man.”

The collection will be offered for sale as part of a 330-lot antiques and collectables sale at the venue on Bridge Street.

The auction starts at 10am, with viewing available today (Thursday) from 10am to 4pm.