Get the latest on rural campaign

The next Northumberland branch meeting of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) will take place tomorrow evening (Thursday).

It will be held at Merton Hall in Ponteland. The start time is 7pm.

The executive committee will meet to discuss a very full agenda, including the urgent need for more active branch volunteers to help with the important work of protecting Northumberland from inappropriate development.

Some of the planning developments under discussion will be new housing in Morpeth, Whalton and Embleton.

The upcoming Green Clean litter picking event in Throckley next month will be planned and national matters will also be touched on, particularly concerns about the Government’s fast-track fracking proposals.

For more information about the CPRE Northumberland branch, email Branch Secretary Annie Lloyd – annie.cpre@gmail.com