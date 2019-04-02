Get voting to help group’s big project

A community group in Morpeth is calling for your vote to secure almost £50,000 of National Lottery funding as part of this year’s People’s Projects.

Stobhill-based Northumberland Community Enterprise Ltd (NCEL) is seeking the money for its Family Chances initiative that will provide local families with a free school uniform bank, suits and work wear for jobseekers, free haircuts, a job club, a community pantry and a household paint recycling scheme.

It is one of five groups in the ITV Tyne Tees region in the running for a share of a life-changing pot of £3million up for grabs across the UK.

If successful, NCEL would use the £49,880 to provide specialist support workers to deliver the project, build a community shop to run all of the new services from and recruit local people into new exciting volunteer roles.

Since 2005, the partnership between The National Lottery Community Fund and ITV has given the public a say in where National Lottery money should go in their local area.

NCEL managing director Brooke Burgess said: “This is an exciting opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and, with your help, secure further much-needed funds.

“If successful, this will help us make an even bigger difference to our community by enabling us to lend a hand to struggling families as we relieve some of the burdens and day-to-day struggles, whilst helping local parents to upskill as they volunteer on the project and attend our job club, ultimately leading to moving into employment.”

Later today (Tuesday), NCEL will showcase Family Chances on ITV regional news – the programme starts at 6pm – telling local viewers exactly why it deserves to win.

To be in with a chance of claiming the top prize, it is asking people to support its bid by visiting the People’s Projects website to vote.

Voting closes at noon on Monday, April 15. People can vote once per region and will need a telephone number or email address to vote.

To support the Family Chances project and for terms and conditions, go to www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk