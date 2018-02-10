Gill appointed Honorary Life President

A parish association has marked a special occasion for one member.

Gill Featonby, retiring Chairman of Longhirst Parish Association, has been appointed as Honorary Life President.

She was presented with a certificate by Ian Thompson, a trustee of the association, during a special dinner at Longhirst Village Hall.

In a speech, Mr Thompson said that Ms Featonby had served as the association’s Chairman for the first ten years of its existence.

During this time she steered the committee of trustees in a programme of revitalisation for the village hall. This had led to its being used not only as a modern resource for local people, but also as a regular welcoming venue for a wide variety of users, including Mid-Northumberland U3A.