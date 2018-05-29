Give back to your local community with The Health Lottery!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Cumbria and Northumberland during the week beginning Sunday May 27 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from money raised through The Health Lottery and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Cumbria and Northumberland' HealthAble Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery draw in October 2011 HealthAble CIC has raised over £1.8 million for community groups in the area, with more than £99 million being raised nationwide.

Past projects have included Full Circle Food Project, an initiative dealing with long-term unemployment supporting local men experiencing mental ill-health or social isolation through shared allotments; Headstrong Productions who operate a creative printing group that aims to encourage creativity in adults with learning disabilities from Blyth; and Carlisle Community Choir who aim to bring the joy of singing to residents in local care homes who may be experiencing memory loss.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Youth Sports Trust, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthAble CIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country.

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought in over 32,000 stores or online to where you can also find the results of the 5 weekly draws.