Go to sales office to make a special Santa delivery

Housebuilder Barratt Homes North East is spreading Christmas cheer in Morpeth by helping children to deliver their letters to Santa in time for the big day.

Post boxes are available at its development in South Fields throughout December.

Parents from the development and surrounding areas can bring their child to the sales office and post their letter to Santa in the post boxes provided.

With Santa’s elves hard at work this time of the year, this takes some of the pressure off and will ensure that the letters get delivered to the North Pole in time for Christmas.

Becky Mortimer, sales manager at Barratt Homes North East, said: “Writing and sending your Christmas list can often be one of the most exciting parts of Christmas, so we wanted to make sure it was easy for children to deliver their letter to Santa this year with our post boxes.

“We’d love for parents to come to one of our developments in the North East and post their letters in the run up to Christmas Eve and we’ll be sure that Santa’s elves get these in time for the big day.”