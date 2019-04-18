Good turnout for latest litter blitz in town

More than 50 bags of rubbish and other items were collected during the Morpeth Litter Blitz group litter-pick on Sunday.

The routes mostly concentrated on the town centre, although some of the outer parts of Morpeth were also covered. A total of 25 people came along on a very cold afternoon.

The litter blitz was the final one supporting the 2019 Great British Spring Clean initiative, which is promoted by Keep Britain Tidy, and further efforts were carried out in the following two days by Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy ambassador.

He said: “On Sunday, we collected 50.5 bags and the overall result is that we have collected 57 bags and a number of miscellaneous items.

“These items include a front door of a fridge, three car hub covers, a large plate of lead, various pieces of steel wire, a large dustbin (with a concrete base), numerous metal bars, a child booster car seat and a traffic sign.

“We have this weekend finished the hotspots along the hedge at Whorral Bank roundabout – 13.5 hours of effort in total – and a new area behind Bookers/ATS.

“Numerous streets and alleyways of Morpeth have been cleared of litter, so hopefully our Easter visitors will see a very clean and pretty town.

“It is great to see the people of Morpeth making a difference to our town. My thanks to everyone who came along.

“Our next litter blitz is on May 19, meet again at 2.15pm.

“The meet location will be confirmed in later editions. This litter blitz will target Morpeth town centre again, as well as Kirkhill/St Mary’s Church and the surrounding area.”

Separately, some of the team at the Coca-Cola European Partners Morpeth site on Coopies Lane Industrial Estate carried out a litter-pick earlier this month.

They covered nearby footpaths and other hard surfaces and grassed areas.

A total of 12 bags of rubbish and other items, including tyres, were collected.