Grand donation to help fit out kitchen

Players and supporters put their bid in the pot to win a £1,000 cash award to help kit out a kitchen in their new clubhouse.

Ellington Juniors Football Club applied to the Persimmon Homes Community Champions fund for the money and it was selected as a monthly North East regional winner.

Sarah Gair, who made the bid on behalf of the club, said: “We are fortunate to have been gifted a nine-acre site to build football pitches and a clubhouse, and we have just reached our fund-raising target for that – with work likely to start in June.

“Now we just need to raise the funds to fit out the clubhouse kitchen with a fridge, freezer, cooker and utensils.

“This donation will be added to the mix to help us achieve that goal.

“We are committed to providing the club teams and all the facilities for the 130 young players who currently train and play for us. We are also committed to improving their health and fitness opportunities.”

The Persimmon Community Champions initiative is a national programme where charities and groups can apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match money they have already raised themselves.

Debbie Zaben, sales and marketing director for Persimmon Homes North East, said: “Ellington Juniors Football Club and its supporters clearly put a lot of effort in off the pitch to reach this stage and we are pleased that we can help with some of the kitchen kit.”

For more information and to apply for the fund, go to www.persimmonhomes.com/charity