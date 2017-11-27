Grant for charity will help its members

Contact Morpeth Mental Health has been awarded a £1,500 Discovery Grant from the Santander UK bank.

This funding initiative boosts projects that improve people’s knowledge (explorer), support skills and experience (transformer) or provide innovative solutions to overcome social challenges (changemaker).

The charity based in Oldgate has received an explorer grant and it will be used to improve the knowledge of members in financial matters through sessions such as money management workshops.

Contact chairman Rhona Dunn – pictured with Stephen Harrison, branch manager of Santander UK in Morpeth – expressed her delight in obtaining the money to help many of the members, who often need help in learning how to budget.

She also said she is looking forward to setting up sessions to help them manage their finances better, which in turn will make them feel better and more positive about life.

Contact’s other services include counselling, craft sessions and social activities.