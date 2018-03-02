Great benefit to economy in taking on apprentices

A week-long celebration will take place to mark National Apprenticeship Week 2018.

The week, running from March 5 to 9, showcases how apprenticeships work for individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy.

During the week, employers and apprentices will come together to celebrate the success of apprenticeships while encouraging even more people to choose an apprenticeship as the pathway to a great career.

Sue Husband, director of the National Apprenticeship Service, said: “Apprenticeships are a great opportunity for people to earn while they learn, gain vital work experience and set themselves on a fast-track to a successful career for life.”

Lasting between one and five years, apprenticeships are available in hundreds of occupations in many industries.

Sue added: “Apprenticeships work for individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy.

“We know that apprenticeships are having a growing impact on employers and individuals across the country, but we know we can do more.

“The Government is committed to ensuring that there is an apprenticeship out there for everyone and is taking steps to increase the number of apprenticeships on offer, investing £2.5billion to reach the target of three million apprenticeship starts by 2020.

“But we do not just want to see more apprenticeships, we want better apprenticeships in more sectors, covering more roles, and we want to persuade more employers to offer apprenticeships. Our reforms give employers a real stake in this.

“Quality is crucial and that is why the Government has created a new independent body, the Institute for Apprenticeships, to support the quality of new apprenticeship standards and put employers at the heart of decision-making processes.”

The past year has seen significant changes to the way that apprenticeships are funded, while more is being done to help those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Thousands of employers already benefit from high-quality apprenticeship training – 86 per cent of employers say that apprenticeships have helped them develop skills relevant to their organisation, with 78 per cent reporting improved productivity.

For more information and to find out how to get involved in National Apprenticeship Week 2018, visit naw2018.co.uk