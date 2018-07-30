Great software package up for grabs for photographers

It heartens me when we get great comments about the friendliness of Northumberland Camera Club.

I think it is our friendly, non-competitive approach that attracts so many members, and this week I am featuring photos from some of our newest members.

Picture by Emma Jane Mckenzie

For our latest challenge, shoot photos that show Decisiveness and Shape.

• I’m a big fan of On1 photo developing software. Based in Portland, Oregon, in the US, every six months or so it releases updates.

On1 Photo Raw 2018.5 is a combined catalogue and browser, raw development tool and image editor. It also includes a fractals image re-sizing tool, which enables enlarging without pixilation.

Over the years it has grown from being solely a useful plug-in for Lightroom and Photoshop to a first-class stand-alone programme as well. It’s also less expensive than Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, and is a single purchase, not a monthly subscription.

Picture by Allen Waugh

The latest improvements include camera profiles, look up tables (LUTs), a transform pane and updates to the superb Perfect Brush. There are also lots of other improvements. The sleek and well-equipped raw development tool gives great results, and switching between it and other modules is fast. I find it intuitive too. The basic features are accessible for beginners and the more advanced are easy to use.

Updates are free for those who already own On1 Photo Raw 2018. A free 30-day trial is available. It’s priced at $80, just over £60.

On1 has donated a copy as a prize for the Northumberland Camera Club.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer this simple question: On1 is based in which US State?

Picture by Shirley Noble

Send your entry to On1 Competition, 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1PN by Monday, August 6, with your name, address, email address and contact number.

We will never pass on your details without your consent, but please note that by entering the competition you accept that, should you win, your details will be passed to Ivor Rackham, who will liaise with On1. On1 will send the winner the licence code by email. Ivor Rackham does not use your contact details for any other purpose.

Picture by Gareth Lauder Patterson

Picture by Mick Wakenshaw

Picture by Sarah Clarke