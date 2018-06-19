Green light for bid which required a resubmission

Another month, another new home for the ever-expanding Northumberland hamlet of Medburn.

The bid for a detached, two-storey dwelling on land east of Prospect Farm was just the latest in a string of applications for the community near Ponteland to go before the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council.

Medburn has seen approval given for 40 new homes off The Avenue, an unadopted private road, in the past two years, while in March, a section 106 legal agreement was signed off, meaning construction work on 62 new family homes can start.

At a meeting in April, councillors decided to take a stand and refuse an outline bid for two, two-and-a-half-storey homes, with Coun Richard Dodd describing the road as ‘a bombsite’.

A highways officer said the state of The Avenue was not felt to be grounds for refusal as a previous objection was rejected by a planning inspector at appeal back in 2011.

This same appeal decision ruled that Medburn, despite having no services and limited access to public transport, should be considered a sustainable location for housing due to its proximity to Ponteland.

Members questioned whether this was still relevant given how long ago it was, but by the time the following month’s meeting came around, a new appeal decision had been issued, which confirms this previous stance.

The latest application, dealt with last week, was a resubmission of a previous approval that has now expired and is an in-fill development between other houses. It was approved by three votes to one, with two abstentions.

The meeting also heard that information about the ownership of properties in Medburn and any obligations requiring upkeep of the road has been passed to the ward councillor, Coun Veronica Jones, for her to take forward if she wishes.

Coun Dave Ledger said: “It’s very tricky because we (the council) can’t spend money on private land.”