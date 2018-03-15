Green light for more homes in Medburn

Construction work on 62 new family homes near Ponteland will go ahead after an agreement with a council was reached.

Following the finalisation of a Section 106 agreement, Bellway will begin development on the four and five-bedroom properties at the 15.8-acre site in Medburn.

A Northumberland County Council planning committee had previously approved the housebuilder’s application for the site and the permission has now been activated. Bellway was supported by expert planning and design consultancy Barton Willmore in securing consent for the scheme.

The new development will feature areas of landscaped open space.

Martyn Earle, associate planner at Barton Willmore, said: “This is a brilliant scheme, which will provide important family homes for this part of Northumberland.”