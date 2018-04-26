Grooming salon addition at pet store

After almost a year of trading, a Morpeth pet store has expanded its offering to include a new pet grooming salon.

With growing demand from its loyal customer base, My Pet HQ in Oldgate has launched My Pet Groomers, which provides a range of traditional and chemical-free treatments.

And customers are being encouraged to opt for the natural products available.

Caroline Coppen, one of the founders of My Pet HQ, said: “As a nation, we’re becoming more and more concerned with our health – both what we put into our bodies and the products we use on them – so it seems only natural that this would apply to what we use on our pets too.

“We want to educate customers and encourage them to make better choices for their animal.”

The natural grooming line, supplied by Herbal Dog Co, offers customers a range of treatments designed to be kind to the animal’s skin and is free from harsh chemicals often found in cheaper grooming products.

Dr Isla Fishburn, animal wellness practitioner of Kachina Canine, which is based in the My Pet HQ store, said: “Canine health not only includes what we put into a dog, but also onto the dog, including skin products.

“Skin is the largest metabolic organ in the body and anything that is put onto the skin will then enter the blood stream and has an effect on the body.”

In the hope of encouraging more pet owners to make the shift, My Pet HQ is inviting customers to see the difference for themselves, without paying a penny, over the next few days.

Customers can upgrade their grooming package to include a Herbal Dog Co treatment free of charge for the rest of April.