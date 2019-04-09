Group gives support for charity’s ‘lifeline’ work

Morpeth Town WI

Morpeth Town WI welcomed Rhona Dunn, Chairman of charity Contact, to its meeting.

President Sarah Scarlett was delighted to hand over a cheque for £250, raised by members from the sale of produce at the Mistletoe Fair.

The purpose of the charity is to help people from Northumberland experiencing mental health problems. With 28 volunteers and one member of staff, it helps more than 150 members at its drop-in centre, providing a lifeline, with lunches, help filling in forms, counselling and teaching skills such as IT, art and photography, as well as running social events to help those who feel isolated.

The charity relies on donations as it gets no Government support.

Morpeth Town WI meets the second Monday of each month, at 7.15pm, at St Aidan’s Church Hall, Stobhill. New members welcome.