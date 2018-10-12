Group has a butcher’s at history of family business

Hepscott WI

The September meeting of Hepscott WI began with a Birthday Bonanza when ladies with birthdays in August and September chose their surprise ‘lucky bags’.

Our five-minute Precious Memory came from Brenda Bartlett, who delighted us with her memory of the day she became a model.

President Lynda Wadge welcomed speaker Laura Denning, marketing co-ordinator for Dickson’s Family Pork Butchers. She regaled us with the 65-year history of the family business, which began with one shop in 1953 and has grown to 30 shops today.

Laura’s enthusiasm for the firm, now managed by the third generation, was heart-warming as she described the ethos; promotion is from within, long-standing employees are celebrated, and many are third generation. A Philanthropic Committee supports charities and engages with schools — a truly caring family business. Of course, what really won our hearts was the delicious products.

On Tuesday it is Members’ Night, with crafts and a pooled supper. Visitors welcome.