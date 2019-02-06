Groups team up to feed those in need

Lions Club of Morpeth

Richard Nash, President of the Lions Club of Morpeth, had pleasure in presenting a cheque for £1,000 to Linda Fugill, Project Manager of Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

This took place in the food bank’s new premises at Northgate and gave some of the Lions the opportunity to see how this valuable facility works.

Lion Margaret Trewick was put through her paces by making up a bag containing three days of supplies.

Richard said: “For many years, Morpeth Lions has collected donations in Morrisons Morpeth in December, for which the club is very grateful. We then arranged for food parcels to be made up and delivered just before Christmas to numerous households in the area.

“Wansbeck Valley Food Bank undertakes a similar role throughout the year and with the benefit of its many professional contacts is able to identify the most needy.

“We felt that in anticipation of this December’s Lions’ collection from the ever generous Morrisons’ customers, money raised would be best put to use by supporting the excellent work the food bank provides for the less fortunate in our communities.”

In thanking the Lions for the donation, Linda said: “This cheque will enable us to cater for 500 meals for local, needy clients.

“Each year the food bank provides over 4,000 parcels of food, the equivalent of 13,500 person days of meals, and makes a huge difference to those receiving them. This would not be possible without kind donations of food that are left at numerous collection points, such as Morrisons and the Town Hall in Morpeth.

“By receiving donations such as this, we can purchase items that might be in short supply in the Food Bank, thus ensuring there is a correct balance.”