Growing charity thanks town residents

The team at Alexa’s Animals, which covers the Northumberland area, has thanked Morpeth residents for their donations and stores in the town for their support.

The dog-rescue charity was started by Alexa Nisbet 26 years ago and since then, it has taken in and re-homed approximately 1,500 canines.

In late 2017, with the help of several donations and a loan from Northumberland County Council, it acquired its own kennels about five miles north of Alnwick.

The charity has collection days at Pets at Home in Morpeth once a month and every weekend in the run-up to Christmas.

There are also occasional collections at the town’s Morrisons store and a raffle for it was recently organised by Costa Coffee in Morpeth.

Due to a donation by one of its volunteers, Iris Butler, and support from Glendale Motors and Signs Express, it now has its own van to take dogs to the vets or for beach walks.

A new logo for the charity has been designed by another of its volunteers, Louise Cox.