Hall wedding joy for competition winners

Chris Laws and Gemma Wilson are on cloud nine after winning a competition of a lifetime, where the stunning star prize was an exclusive all-expenses paid wedding day at Kirkley Hall,near Ponteland.

Their names were drawn from a hat during a special ceremony hosted at the 17th-century Grade II building.

The couple, from Gateshead, have two children. A wedding date has been set – September 21 next year – and on their big day, they will have the exclusive use of Kirkley Hall.

The initial competition prize catered for 30 guests, with Chris and Gemma being given the option to invite more people if required.

Rachel Johnston, wedding planner at Kirkley Hall, said: “We are looking forward to giving Chris, Gemma and their friends and family a warm Kirkley Hall welcome, and helping them create their dream wedding day.

“Kirkley Hall offers an ideal wedding location, with countless beautiful photo opportunities and a relaxed friendly atmosphere.

“We also pride ourselves in working to people’s budgets and realising all of their wedding goals.”

For more information about the wedding options and to make an appointment to view Kirkley Hall, call 01670 841235.