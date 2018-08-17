Hard work pays off for Erin and Katie

Katie Stoner and Erin Boyle are preparing for university life after achieving excellent exam results.

They were among the successful A-level students at Dame Allan’s Schools in Newcastle.

Erin, of Stannington, will study international relations at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. She received A grades in economics, Spanish and government and politics.

She said: “I’m so relieved to have done well in my exams and I’m really looking forward to university.

“I visited St Andrews a few weeks ago and it was full of golfers, so I’m looking forward to the golf up there too.”

Katie, who lives in Morpeth, will do a degree in medicinal chemistry at the University of Leeds after gaining three As in her A-levels – chemistry, maths and Spanish.

“I needed two As and a B for my course and I thought I would scrape by, so I wasn’t expecting to do so well,” she said.

“University will be a new start, but it’s not too far away from home and I can’t wait for it to start.”

Dame Allan’s Schools are a group of independent schools. They were founded in 1705.

Many of this year’s cohort achieved the results they required to get on their first choice university course.

The Schools’ Principal, Dr John Hind, said: “It is always a tense time for pupils when studying for exams, so it is great to see so many happy faces when opening their envelopes.

“We are proud of the hard work our students put into their studies and we wish them all the very best in whatever they chose to pursue in the future.”