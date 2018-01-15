Have fun working out with your dog

A work-out routine has been designed to get dogs and their owners off to an active start in 2018.

Pets at Home, which has a store in Morpeth, has worked with Annie Brooks, of the blog Tales of Annie Bean, to create a video for owners and their pets to get on a health kick.

The routine includes a combination of different activities that give a full body work-out.

Annie, a qualified spin instructor and a PT in training, said: “January is such a popular time to begin a new diet and fitness regime.

“It’s hard to keep motivated and to always make the time for a work-out, especially if you have a dog to look after and walk too.

“Working out with your dog makes so much sense and it was really easy to incorporate Winnie, she absolutely loved it and just thought we were playing. As your dog gets more familiarised with the movements you’ll become a streamlined workout team – until then your abs will get a good workout from the laughing.

“Since owning Winnie I’ve realised just how important it is to keep her active and healthy.”

Dr Maeve Moorcroft, head of Pets at Pets at Home, said: “Dogs that are carrying extra weight are susceptible to all sorts of health problems, including damage to joints, bones and ligaments, problems with breathing and even quality and length of life.”

To view the video visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p3kqHrAb20