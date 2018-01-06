Have say on potential rise in police precept

Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is asking for the views of residents on the amount of council tax to be paid for local policing.

The Government recently announced that Northumbria Police will receive central grant funding of £222.7million in 2018/19, which reflects Government funding being maintained at the same level as 2017/18, but only if the police precept part of the council tax is increased by £12 for Band D properties.

In Northumbria, people living in a band D property currently pay £98.33 per year in council tax for their police service.

A rise of £12 per year, as calculated by the Government, would mean an extra 23p a week.

Most residents in Northumbria have a band A property and for these people, the increase would be 15p a week – £8 for the full year.

Northumbria’s PCC, Dame Vera Baird, said: “Repeated Government cuts have hit us hard since 2010, however, the Government is telling me that we must raise the precept or lose out.

“The increase would amount to a 15p per week increase for a Band A property, or 23p a week increase for a Band D property.

“I am therefore asking local residents if they would be content with this increase in Northumbria.”

Residents can email their views to enquiries@northumbria-pcc.gov.uk – to ensure their views are part of the consultation, they must include their home address.

Responses should be submitted by Friday, January 12.