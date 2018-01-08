Have you got the missing £1m lottery ticket?

Dig out your old lottery tickets – you could be a millionaire.

The National Lottery is hunting for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who hasn’t claimed their prize.

The wining ticket was bought in the Newcastle area for the draw on Tuesday, December 19.

The search is now on to find the owner of the ticket with the Millionaire Maker code XMKV 63264.

The lucky ticket-holder has until June 17 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim, can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 3387551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk