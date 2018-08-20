Have your say on health and well-being strategy for Northumberland

People living and working across Northumberland are being asked to share their views on future health and care priorities by completing an online survey.

The county council and NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group are working together to improve the overall health and well-being of the county’s residents and reduce inequalities over the next 10 years.

The draft health and well-being strategy for the county that has been put together explains what health and well-being priorities the board has set in order to tackle Northumberland’s health needs.

It has identified four key themes – giving all children and young people the best start in life, empowering people and communities, tackling some of the wider contributing factors of health and adopting a ‘whole system’ approach to health and care.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult well-being and health, said: “By focusing on these key themes, we hope to see increases in both life expectancy and healthy life expectancy.

“But what we really want to do is close the gap between the experience of people living in our most and least deprived communities.

“We’re keen to hear your views on whether the draft strategy focuses on the right key health, care and well-being issues for the people of Northumberland.

“Your feedback is really valuable to us and will help shape the final strategy document, which is due to be published later this year.”

Dr David Shovlin, clinical director at NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Over the next 10 years, our aim is to deliver better quality care and improve health outcomes for the people of Northumberland.

“The draft strategy focuses on the needs of local people who use these services and hopes to tackle the issues that affect everyone’s health.

“All health and care partners in Northumberland recognise the importance of engaging with residents and I would encourage everyone to get involved and tell us their views.

“This will allow us to make sure that our services meet the needs and wishes of local people that are fit for the future.”

The online survey is available at www.northumberland.gov.uk/Care/Health.aspx and people have until Friday, September 7 to complete it.