Health fears over works at housing site

A house-building company has come in for criticism from residents living next to its site in Morpeth.

The St Andrews Gardens development is being built by Taylor Wimpey on the former NHS Northgate Hospital site.

Residents in West View say the road going past the turn-off for their street is often very mucky because of delivery vehicles and as they have to drive through this mud, they take it onto the road by their homes.

Concerns have been raised by people in nearby West View and the firm says it will now review its road-cleaning regime and take action if required.

The residents say that on some days, dust from the site goes into their gardens and they are worried about the potential impact on their health.

One of the West View residents, Win Coulson, said: “Taylor Wimpey keeps the area by its new homes pristine, so it’s only fair that the company should look after our street in the same way.

“As the firm owns the land outside our homes, it should be cleaning our road much more regularly – it has only happened twice in two years.

“It should also do a better job with the grass verges and hedges and a couple of lampposts on the street need to be fixed urgently as the electrics are open and children could touch them.”

Fellow resident Claire Rowlands added: “The team on site do respond when we raise some little things, but no action has been taken on the big matters raised, including our health and safety concerns.

“We have contacted Northumberland County Council and they put us in touch with a team that we can call if we think Taylor Wimpey is not following the regulations.

“However, no action has been taken so far.”

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey North East said: “Taylor Wimpey is committed to working with the communities in which it operates and aims to take the necessary measures to ensure that it maintains the roads used during works.

“We will, however, review our road-cleaning regime and employ any additional actions required.

“Localised hedge works have been undertaken recently and their upkeep is also under regular review.

“We welcome ongoing feedback from the local community on such matters.

“The existing light columns are still being serviced by the NHS and it has confirmed that it has been made aware of the issue and will take the appropriate action where needed.”

The firm’s detailed application for 225 new homes at the site to the north of Morpeth town centre received planning permission from the county council in the autumn of 2014.

New residential properties are also being built on a site south-west of Northgate by Persimmon Homes.